Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188,437 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lennar were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

LEN opened at $108.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

