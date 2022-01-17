Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Okta were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,822 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,783. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $204.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.