Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,016 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

