Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,693 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $163.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.59. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

