Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,027 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Datadog were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.30.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,302,017 shares of company stock valued at $396,912,545. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

