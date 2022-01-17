Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

