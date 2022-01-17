Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

