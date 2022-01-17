Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,446 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

NYSE BKR opened at $27.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

