Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,058 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

