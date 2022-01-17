Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,999 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entergy were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 4.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $111.07 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

