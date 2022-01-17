Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 67,854 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,854 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 85,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 46,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1,676.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.44 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

