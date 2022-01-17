Team Heretics Fan Token Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $346,263.14 and $69,677.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00071027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.19 or 0.07618442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,321.60 or 1.00032878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

