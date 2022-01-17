Telcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.29 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Telcoin has a market cap of $577.90 million and $5.29 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00056177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,682,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars.

