Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $325.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $465.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.91.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

