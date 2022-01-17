Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERIC. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC remained flat at $$11.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

