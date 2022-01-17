Tellor Market Capitalization Tops $66.06 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $28.81 or 0.00068041 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $66.06 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,681 coins and its circulating supply is 2,292,914 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.