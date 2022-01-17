Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,247.10

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,247.10 ($16.93) and last traded at GBX 1,240 ($16.83), with a volume of 38286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($16.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,116.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,082.96. The firm has a market cap of £817.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

