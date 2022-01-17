Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Tenaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 151.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,545.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,458 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 194,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 232.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 705,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 100.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

