TENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $491,942.90 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $491,942.90 and approximately $115,914.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00330437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00126852 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00086459 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000127 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

