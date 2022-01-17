Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,204 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.94% of Terminix Global worth $148,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $42.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMX. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

