Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.13 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $113.53 million and $12.13 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,538,776 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

