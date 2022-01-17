Tether (USDT) Hits Market Cap of $78.43 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $78.43 billion and $44.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.77 or 0.07617973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.84 or 0.99962031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068689 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003290 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,058,978,867 coins and its circulating supply is 78,399,569,301 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

