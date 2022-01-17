Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.74.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.01. 4,731,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day moving average is $190.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

