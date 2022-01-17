Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $196,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 122.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $187.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.