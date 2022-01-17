The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $51.19 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

