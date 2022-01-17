The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.28.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,161,334 shares of company stock worth $95,675,121. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.53. 10,057,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,811,430. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

