The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $409.50

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 409.50 ($5.56) and last traded at GBX 409 ($5.55), with a volume of 42348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.50 ($5.52).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 392.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Laurence Magnus bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($105,063.12).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

