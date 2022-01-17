The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

