The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up 0.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $410.52. The company had a trading volume of 760,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.84 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

