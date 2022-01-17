The Crypto Prophecies 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $503,248.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $503,248.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.12 or 0.07583742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.31 or 0.99779107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007751 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,779,607 coins and its circulating supply is 92,751,256 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

