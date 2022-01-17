The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $659.00

Shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 659 ($8.95) and last traded at GBX 657.36 ($8.92), with a volume of 25669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 647 ($8.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 628.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 616.72. The company has a quick ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 58.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

