The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce sales of $5.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the lowest is $5.43 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $322.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.44. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

