The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $322.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

