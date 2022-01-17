The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lowered by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $322.05 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

