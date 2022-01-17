The Force Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.84 or 0.00326223 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

