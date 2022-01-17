The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $288,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

NYSE GS opened at $380.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.