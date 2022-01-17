The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€43.50” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €43.50 ($49.43) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.67 ($54.17).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock traded down €0.95 ($1.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €42.96 ($48.82). 2,127,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.61. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.