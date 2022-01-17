The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€52.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €52.50 ($59.66) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.77) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.05 ($51.19).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

