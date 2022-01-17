The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Up 56.0% in December

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GYST opened at $0.02 on Monday. Graystone has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Graystone
