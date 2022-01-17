The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $61,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,051,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,235,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $405,566,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 16,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.16.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $14.98 on Monday, reaching $372.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,336,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

