The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $145.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $111.59 and a one year high of $145.49.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.