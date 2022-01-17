The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAEPY opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Kansai Electric Power has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.82.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
