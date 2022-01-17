The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,159 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 43.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.