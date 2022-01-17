The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.00 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $12.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

