The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Progressive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 183,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after buying an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 382,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $109.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

