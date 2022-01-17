The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $309.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.73.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

