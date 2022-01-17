The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Southern in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NYSE SO opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. Southern has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

