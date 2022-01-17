The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after acquiring an additional 537,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.