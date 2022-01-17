The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,125,403. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

