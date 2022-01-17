The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.19% of Wendy’s worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

